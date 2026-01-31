APCC statewide yatra for MGNREGA from Feb 2

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday decided to launch a Statewide Employment Guarantee Protection Yatra from February 2, demanding the revival and strengthening of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and opposing what it termed as measures weakening the scheme. The yatra will commence from Bandlapalli in Anantapur district, with district units directed to mobilise large public participation and run the programme as a sustained mass movement. These decisions were taken at a review meeting presided over by APCC president YS Sharmila with district presidents, in-charges, vice-presidents, general secretaries and leaders of allied wings. The meeting resolved to clearly explain MGNREGA benefits to rural workers and beneficiaries during the yatra and to highlight the alleged adverse impact of the VB G RAM G Act introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on employment guarantees.

Leaders were instructed to draw a sharp contrast between the employment security and livelihood support provided under MGNREGA and the losses suffered by rural workers due to recent policy changes. The yatra will focus on protecting workers’ rights and demanding restoration of the original spirit of the employment guarantee law.

The meeting concluded with a call for coordinated efforts by all district units and allied organisations to ensure wide participation and make the yatra a decisive step towards safeguarding rural livelihoods.