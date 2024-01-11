APCC suspects internal hand in death of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, demands CBI probe

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rugraraju demanded the union government to order an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Responding to a question in a press meet in Ongole on Thursday, on the remarks of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and other YSRCP leaders over the alleged involvement of the Congress Party in the death of Rajasekhara Reddy, Rudraraju said that Rajasekhara Reddy is an ardent worker of the Congress Party, and he committed for making Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister. He said that the colleagues, leaders of the Congress Party, and his followers who shared his ideology are the true inheritors of Rajasekhara Reddy, but not those who use his name.

He said that the YSRCP leaders are making it a habit to make allegations against anyone as they please. He said that after the death of Rajasekhara Reddy, his son, Jagan Mohan Reddy and other family members suspected Reliance Group owners and vandalized their business outlets. He said that up to 2014, the YSRCP leaders alleged the involvement of various persons in the death of Dr YSR and passed a resolution demanding the CBI inquiry on it every year in their party plenary. However, the YSRCP leaders just forgot the demand, after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the opposition party leader in the assembly in 2014 or the chief minister in 2019.

APCC chief Rudraraju said that after observing the deaths of the Congress party leaders Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, his brother YS Vivekananda Reddy, and the other incidents in the Rajasekhar Reddy family, it is they are suspicious of the involvement of some power mongers. He demanded the government to order the CBI inquiry and investigate the causes and reasons behind the death of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.