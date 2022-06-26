APCRDA distributes plots at Navalur MIG layout under Jagananna Smart Township

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav said that Jagananna Smart Township is a good scheme for the betterment of middle class people.



An e-lottery was organised in Vijayawada on Saturday for those who have applied for the purchase of plots in Navalur MIG Layout under Thadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation under the auspices of CRDA. Vivek Yadav said the MIG plots have received a special response from the people.

He said they are taking steps to prevent any problems for those who have bought plots. In addition to the 60 and 80 foot connecting roads, 40 feet of internal CC roads are also being constructed.

Meanwhile, a total of 147 people have applied for plots in Navalur MIG Layout and 104 have been selected as eligible. Plot allotment documents were handed over through online following government regulations.