APCRDA to conduct job mela today

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Department of Skill Development & Training with the cooperation of APCRDA will conduct a Job Mela at NAC–CRDA Skill Hub Centre, at Thullur of Guntur district on August 29. Selected candidates through this fair will be provided with employment opportunities in and around Amaravati.

Leading companies such as Sense Semiconductor & IT Solutions Pvt Ltd, BSR Infratech IndiaLtd, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, Bhavya Health Services Pvt Ltd, and Santosh Automotors Pvt Ltd will be participating in the fair. Vacancies are available for Engineers, Development Managers, Financial Advisors (Part-time), Regional Managers, District Managers, Operations Executives, Emergency Medical Technicians, Drivers, Marketing Executives, and Team Leaders.

Freshers and experienced candidates with qualifications including SSC, Intermediate, B Tech, MLT, B Sc Nursing, any graduate, and postgraduate degrees are eligible to attend. The selected candidates will be offered salaries ranging from Rs 17,000 to Rs 40,000, along with additional incentives and allowances for certain roles.

For details, candidates may contact their respective CRDA facilitator in the village or reach out to Shankar (9848424207) / Srikar (9963425999). Participants must also register through the Naipunyam Portal (https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/) before attending the fair.