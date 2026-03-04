APEPDCL inaugurates sports competitions

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) CMD Immadi Prudhvi Tej inaugurated the sports competitions for electricity employees here on Tuesday.

Employees of Visakhapatnam circle are participating in the two-day-long inter-division sports meet at the Visakhapatnam railway ground.

About 300 employees and sportsmen from all divisions across the district are participating in the competitions. In the men’s category, competitions are being held in kabaddi, cricket, volleyball, shuttle badminton, table tennis, chess and carrom.

In the women’s category, sports like tug of war, shuttle, table tennis, chess, carrom, musical chair, lemon and spoon are being organised.

The competitions began in an enthusiastic atmosphere to celebrate the Holi festival. Speaking on the occasion, the CMD stated that sports are very important for employees and participating in it regularly will increase productivity at work.

He said that maintaining health is also very important along with taking care of job responsibilities.

The CMD opined that sports develop qualities like perseverance, discipline and competitiveness.

Later, he played shuttle badminton and encouraged the players. Company’s Operations Director TV Surya Prakash said that sports contribute a lot to the mental and physical well-being of employees who are constantly engaged in their duties.

Sports council president G Shyambabu, general secretary Polaki Srinivasa Rao, secretary A Parthasarathi, executive engineers M Dharmaraju, BK Naidu, B Simhachalam Naidu were present.