APGWSEWO general body meet held

Srikakulam: AP joint action committee (APJAC) of all employees association chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu appealed to the state government to assist kin of the deceased Grama, ward secretariat employees and also provide provision for transfer of these secretariats' staff. AP Grama Ward Secretariat Employees Welfare Organization (APGWSEWO) general body meeting for six districts was conducted on Srikakulam on Sunday. District wise bodies for APGWSEWO were elected for all six districts.

Representatives from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram (Manyam), Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitaramaraju (Manyam) districts attended the meeting. Bopparaju appealed to the state government to provide transfers facility to the secretariat staff as they are staying away from their family members to attend duties. He asked the government to fix certain conditions and relaxations like spouse quota, health issues, distance, parent status etc., APGWSEWO state vice president, Seepana Govinda Rao, general secretary, V Aralaiah, APJAC different districts chairmen, K Sriramulu, S Nageswara Reddy, P Ramana Raju, AP Revenue Association state vice president, P Venu Gopal, secretary, P Srinivasa Rao and revenue association members, S Sudha Sagar, E Srirama Murthy and others attended the meeting.