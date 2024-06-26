APJAC Amaravati leaders urge Pawan to clear dues

Vijayawada: AP JAC, Amaravati, leaders requested Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to take measures to release pending PRC arrears and DA arrears from 2018 and fulfil the assurances given to the state government employees by NDA leaders during the poll campaign.

The AP JAC leaders on Tuesday met Pawan and congratulated him for the grand success of NDA in the Assembly elections and Pawan on his assuming office as Deputy Chief Minister. The JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretary general P Damodara Rao and other leaders greeted him at the Jana Sena Party office.

They submitted a representation requesting Pawan to fulfil the assurances given by the NDA leaders to the state government employees during the election campaign. The JAC leaders requested Pawan Kalyan to take measures to release the 11th PRC pending arrears. They said majority employees have wished that NDA should come into power and now hopeful that the new government would fulfil the assurances given to the employees by the NDA leaders.

They requested him to see that the salaries should be paid on the first of every month, pension on the first, regularise the contract employees and implement the government benefits to the family members of the outsourced employees as assured in the election campaign. They requested for the cashless treatment through the Employees Health Card scheme and pay the pending dues to the retired employees.

Venkateswarlu in a press release on Tuesday said Pawan Kalyan had stated that he could not give assurance to fulfil all the demands of the employees at a time but assured that the state government would be supportive of the employees. Leaders of various associations affiliated to APJAC, Amaravati also met the Deputy CM and greeted on assuming the charge.