APNGGOs State elections conclude unanimously

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers’ (APNGGO) Association State elections concluded unanimously on Sunday, with the incumbent leadership retaining key positions for a fresh three-year term, underscoring the strong confidence reposed by lakhs of State government employees across Andhra Pradesh.

Alaparthi Vidyasagar was unanimously re-elected as State president, while DV Ramana was re-elected as general secretary, as only a single panel filed nominations before the election authorities.

Founded nearly seven-and-a-half decades ago to safeguard State government employees’ interests, the APNGGOs Association witnessed a smooth and consensus-driven electoral process. District units across the State had earlier endorsed the continuation of the present leadership, citing its performance in securing statutory rights and addressing long-pending employee issues. The elections were preceded by a massive nomination rally in Vijayawada, where thousands of government employees from all 26 districts converged to demonstrate solidarity with the leadership. The kilometre-long procession began at old bus stand and concluded at APNGGOs State office in Gandhinagar, with slogans calling for the unity and strengthening of the association. Carrying flags and banners, employees—popularly referred to as the ‘Sagar Sena’—marched in large numbers, bringing traffic along the route to a halt. The event was further enlivened by women employees, who performed celebratory dances along the route, warmly welcoming the leadership team.

In the newly elected executive body, V Dastagiri Reddy and five others were elected as vice-presidents, while S Rajashekar and 12 representatives from various districts were elected as deputy vice-presidents. K Jagadeeswara Rao was elected as executive secretary, and B Janaki as publicity secretary, along with six other office-bearers representing different districts. M Saraswathi was appointed as women’s wing secretary, while N Bharathi Prasad was elected as treasurer. Addressing employees after the announcement, Vidyasagar and Ramana thanked members for their unwavering support and assured that the new executive committee would work with sincerity, dedication, and commitment to protect employees’ welfare and strengthen the association further during the new term. They reiterated that securing legitimate rights and addressing the concerns of government employees would remain the association’s top priority in the coming years.