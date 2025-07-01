Appeal to support government

Nellore: MA&UD Minister P Narayana asserted the government’s commitment over promotion of quality education to poor sections and appealed philanthropists and charitable trusts to come forward for extending support as it will be a mammoth task for the government.

As part of the initiative in developing municipal schools under State government’s prestigious P-4 concept, the Minister visited Devireddy Sarada High School, Hospital, and Skill Development Centre, run by Devireddy Sarada Trust (DST) in Allur mandal on Monday.

Narayana said, after noticing that education became expensive, the government has decided to bring corporate education available to poor sections at free of cost under P-4 concept, which is brainchild of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Lauding Devireddy Sarada Charitable institution organiser Devireddy Sudhakara Reddy for adopting Mulapet Girls High School in Nellore city, he appealed philanthropists in the district to adopt all 54 municipal schools in the city.

Narayana has disclosed that Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh will inaugurate VR Municipal Corporation High School, and lay foundation stone for modernisation of Mulapet Girls school in Nellore city on July 7.