APPGECET to be held from tomorrow

APPGECET-2022 will be held from July 18 to 20 at 15 centres in the state

Tirupati: APPGECET-2022 will be held from July 18 to 20 at 15 centres in the state. Its convenor Prof R V S Satyanarayana said that it is being conducted for admissions into PG programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy.

All arrangements are made for the conduct of the CET which will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm for three days.

Observers were appointed for all centres.

He said that candidates should reach the examination centres before one and half hours and no candidate will be allowed even with one minute delay.

