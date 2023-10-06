  • Menu
Appi Reddy appointed as Whip in Legislative Council

Appi Reddy appointed as Whip in Legislative Council
Highlights

Guntur: YSRCP state general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy have been appointed as government whip in the State Legislative Council. Taking his...

Guntur: YSRCP state general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy have been appointed as government whip in the State Legislative Council. Taking his services as MLC in the State Legislative Council and party into consideration, the party took this decision. Lella Appi Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as whip in the State Legislative Council.

He hailed from Guntur city. ZP chairperson Heny Christina, mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, YSRCP Tadikonda Assembly constituency in-charge Kathera Suresh Kumar, GDCC Bank chairman Rathasetty Sitaramanjaneyulu, deputy mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu met him and greeted him.

