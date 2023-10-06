Live
- ZRUCC member seeks Vande Bharat express from Tirupati to Mysore
- Tirupati NCC cadets excel at All India Thal Sainik camp
- New Delhi: High Court refuses to entertain PIL to ban dangerous dog breeds
- PL Sector Report: Capital Goods - Jul-Sep’23 Earnings Preview – Healthy outlook; margin revival visible
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Oct 6
- New Delhi: High Court issues notice to 24 banks on delayed responses in fraud probe
- Media panel visits temples constructed under TTD SRIVANI
- Tirupati: Re-elect Jagan as CM, asks Mohith Reddy
- Visakhapatnam: 4TH edition of National Moot Court Competition begins at GITAM
- New Delhi: Police questions scribes Urmilesh, Abhisar Sharma
Just In
Appi Reddy appointed as Whip in Legislative Council
Highlights
Guntur: YSRCP state general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy have been appointed as government whip in the State Legislative Council. Taking his...
Guntur: YSRCP state general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy have been appointed as government whip in the State Legislative Council. Taking his services as MLC in the State Legislative Council and party into consideration, the party took this decision. Lella Appi Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as whip in the State Legislative Council.
He hailed from Guntur city. ZP chairperson Heny Christina, mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, YSRCP Tadikonda Assembly constituency in-charge Kathera Suresh Kumar, GDCC Bank chairman Rathasetty Sitaramanjaneyulu, deputy mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu met him and greeted him.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS