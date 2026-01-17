Applications invited for filling posts in DLSA

Guntur: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary and civil judge Syed Ziauddin has announced that applications are invited for recruitment to various posts in the DLSA.

An official statement was released in this regard on Friday. The authority proposes to fill the following posts on a regular basis under the open category: one record assistant, one data entry operator, and one front office coordinator.

For record assistant post, candidates must have passed SSC or an equivalent examination. For data entry operator and front office coordinator posts, candidates must have completed graduation and should possess computer knowledge and typing skills. They must also have a minimum of three years of experience in MS Office and web browsing.

Interested candidates are requested to send their applications on or before January 27 to reach the district court, Guntur, through registered post or speed post.

For further details, candidates may visit the district court website:

http://guntur.dcourts.gov.in