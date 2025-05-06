Applications invited from minorities for loans

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Finance Corporation is sanctioning loans to eligible Muslims, Christians, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis for creating self-employment.

The corporation will sanction the loans to set up kirana shops, pan shops, chicken and mutton shops, fruit and vegetable stalls, electrical repair shops, cell phone repair shops, automobile spare units, footwear, beauty parlour, generic medicines, and fitness centres. The candidates applying for loans should be between 21 and 55 years of age. Their annual income should be Rs 1.5 lakh per annum in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh per annum in urban areas.

The applicants must have a ration card. Interested candidates may submit their applications through online apobmms.apcfss.in by May 25. The copies of the certificates should be submitted to the concerned MDOs or municipal commissioners. AP State Minorities Finance Corporation, Guntur executive director Sk Roshan Jameer Basha issued orders to this effect. For more details, the candidates can contact AP State Minorities Finance Corporation, Nagarampalem, Guntur cell No 9849901142, 9652960367.