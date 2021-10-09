APPSC announces 190 assistant engineer posts

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Friday announced 190 assistant engineer posts in various departments. In the notification released, the APPSC said that online applications for the vacant posts are invited from October 21.

The online applications will be available till November 11.

The vacant posts include Civil Engineer Mechanical (5), Civil (142), Civil or Mechanical (37), Subordinate Services (5) and ENV (6). Candidates having BTECH/BE course from the respective branches should undergo an online test for selection and he/she should be aged between 18 and 42 years.

The application fee for the general/OBC candidates is Rs 320 while the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe and Physically challenged should pay Rs 80. For more details, candidates can visit www.psc.ap.gov.in.