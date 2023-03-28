  • Menu
APPSC postpones Group 1 Mains Examination amid UPSC civil services interviews

APPSC postpones Group 1 Mains Examination amid UPSC civil services interviews
APPSC postpones Group 1 Mains Examination amid UPSC civil services interviews

Highlights

APPSC has postponed the group-1 mains scheduled to be held from April 23 to 29 to the first week of June. It has been revealed that these exams will be held from June 3 to 9.

APPSC has postponed the group-1 mains scheduled to be held from April 23 to 29 to the first week of June. It has been revealed that these exams will be held from June 3 to 9. It is learned that Group 1 Mains had to be postponed as 2022 Civils Phase-3 interviews were to be held from April 24 to May 18. UPSC has released the schedule of these interviews on Monday itself.

Around 25 group one candidates from AP are appearing for UPSC civils interviews. Due to these interviews, APPSC has decided to conduct Group-1 Mains in June.

APPSC member Salam Babu stated that the mains has been postponed keeping in mind the future of the candidates selected for civil services interviews.

