APPSC releases notification for lecturer posts in Govt. Polytechnic Colleges

APPSC has released a job notification for the recruitment of lecturer posts in Government Polytechnic Colleges. There are a total of 99 vacancies to be filled. According to the notification, the APPSC has said that there are 11 vacancies in Zone 1, 12 in Zone 2, 33 in Zone 3 and 43 in Zone 4. The vacancies are available in various engineering and non-engineering disciplines.



Here is the details of the vacancies:

- Architectural Engineering: 1 post

- Auto Mobile Engineering: 8 posts

- Bio-Medical Engineering: 2 posts

- Commercial and Computer Practice: 12 posts

- Ceramic Technology: 1 post

- Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 4 posts

- Chemistry: 8 posts

- Civil Engineering: 15 posts

- Computer Engineering: 8 posts

- Electronics and Communication Engineering: 10 posts

- Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 2 posts

- Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering: 1 post

- English: 4 posts

- Garment Technology: 1 post

- Geology: 1 post

- Mathematics: 4 posts

- Mechanical Engineering: 6 posts

- Metallurgical Engineering: 1 post

- Mining Engineering: 4 posts

- Pharmacy: 3 posts

- Physics: 4 posts

- Textile Technology: 3 posts

To be eligible for these posts, applicants must have passed first class in the degree in the respective branch. The application process will start on January 29, 2024, and the last date for online application is February 18, 2024. The written test for the recruitment will be conducted in April/May 2024. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 98,400.