AP’s biggest temple drive aims to strengthen Sanatana roots

Tirupati: To counter religious conversions and strengthen the presence of Sanatana Dharma, the state endowments department has launched a large-scale programme to establish thousands of Hindu religious centres across the state. The initiative, one of the most extensive of its kind, aims to reinforce faith-based institutions, particularly in vulnerable regions.

At the heart of the plan is the construction of around 5,000 Bhajan Mandirs and temples, backed by a substantial financial outlay of Rs 750 crore. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the programme has been designed as a strategic intervention to address conversion-related concerns, especially in coastal districts, by ensuring stronger access to Hindu places of worship and community spiritual spaces.

Calling it a landmark moment in the state’s religious infrastructure development, the minister noted that AP has never before seen such a large allocation or such a wide geographical spread for temple construction. “This is a focused effort to take Sanatana Dharma to every corner of the state and reinforce cultural and spiritual roots,” he said.

The entire funding for the project will be sourced from the Sri Venkateswara Aalayala Nirmanam Trust (Srivani Trust), operated by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). TTD Chairman BR Naidu said the trust has long been committed to spreading the spiritual legacy of Lord Venkateswara, but described the current initiative as unprecedented in its scale and intent. He added that the collaboration with the state government marks a new phase in addressing conversion-related challenges through institutional support.

Under the plan, the Endowments Department will act as the nodal implementing authority, overseeing land assessment, fund disbursal and construction timelines. The proposed structures have been classified into different categories based on land availability and local requirements. Temples and Bhajan Mandirs coming up on smaller parcels of land will receive lower funding, while larger sites will be supported with higher grants, ensuring flexibility and efficient use of resources.

Financial assistance will range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for standard constructions, depending on land extent. In addition, following the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s suggestion to develop iconic religious centres, select locations will see the construction of model temples with allocations of up to Rs 30 lakh each, also funded through the Srivani Trust.

It was learnt that the project is already moving from planning to execution. Administrative and financial clearances have been granted for over 460 temples, and approvals for several more are in the pipeline. It is expected to reshape the religious landscape of AP, positioning temple-building as a key instrument in preserving and promoting Sanatana Dharma across the state.