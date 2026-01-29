  1. Home
K. Chandrashekar Rao Requests Postponement of SIT Inquiry

Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, also known as KCR, responded to SIT notices on Thursday by writing a letter to officials. In the letter, he stated he would not be able to attend the inquiry scheduled for the next day, citing the ongoing municipal elections. KCR explained, “I am busy with the nomination process for the municipal elections. Tomorrow is the last day for filing nominations. I have to issue B-forms to several candidates.” He added that he would attend the inquiry on another day if summoned, saying, “I will definitely attend the inquiry if summoned on another day.”

