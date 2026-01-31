APSDMA aims to cut disaster losses through effective response

Vijayawada: AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain on Friday said the primary objective of the authority is to minimise loss of life and property in the state, and expressed confidence that disaster-related losses would be significantly reduced by the end of this year through strengthened preparedness and response mechanisms.

Addressing participants on the second day of a two-day workshop on Risk Communication and Community Engagement for Disaster Risk Reduction, held at a hotel on Bandar Road here, Jain underlined the need for active participation not only by individuals but also by communities during natural disasters.

He said it was a positive development that representatives from panchayat raj, revenue, NDRF, SDRF, women and child welfare departments, voluntary organisations and officials from the information and public relations department had deliberated on preparing a dedicated communication framework at the State, district and mandal levels to ensure rapid dissemination of information during frequent cyclones and floods.

Commending the detailed presentations made at the workshop, Jain said all aspects of the disaster management life cycle had been effectively covered. He announced that a ‘core group’ would be formed by consolidating the suggestions given by officials from various departments.

He said gaps in the existing plans would be addressed and the recommendations made at the workshop would be incorporated into the ‘Pre-Activity Plan’ and ‘Disaster Plan’ from this year itself. Expressing confidence in the participants, he said those who took part enthusiastically in the workshop would act as ambassadors for SDMA, UNICEF and their respective departments.

“This is not the end, but just the beginning,” Jain said, adding that training and awareness programmes should be extended from the district and mandal levels down to village and ward secretariat levels. He said discussions would be held with district collectors to ensure special focus on disaster management training at the district level.

He also stressed that while disseminating information during disasters, authorities must ensure that messages are conveyed carefully, clearly and without causing inconvenience or panic among the public.

APSDMA executive director CH Venkata Deepak, NIDM joint director Col P S Reddy, state- and district-level officials, representatives of NDRF commandants, officials from various districts and experts attended the programme.