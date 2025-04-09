APSDMA issues rain alert to AP amid low pressure area in Bay of Bengal

The Telugu states are currently experiencing a range of severe weather conditions, including hailstorms interspersed with sunny spells during the day, alongside gusty winds in the evenings. This unpredictable weather has led to increased discomfort for residents, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue a further alert.

Ronamki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), stated that a low pressure system in the southwest and adjacent west-central Bay of Bengal remains active. He indicated that this system is expected to move north-northwest over the next 24 hours, before shifting north-northeast and gradually weakening in the central Bay of Bengal. Additionally, a surface circulation is present at a height of 5.8 km, which raises the likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in isolated areas. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and fierce winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km per hour are anticipated.

The Meteorological Department has warned of potential sudden thundershowers on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Friday, 11th, light to moderate rains with thundershowers are expected in the North Andhra districts, while lighter rains are forecast across the remaining regions. Residents have been advised to avoid standing under trees during this inclement weather.

On Tuesday, extreme temperatures were recorded, with Dornipadu in Nandyal district reaching a sweltering 41.5°C, followed by Kamavaram at 40.7°C, and both Ravipadu in Palnadu and Darimaduga in Prakasam districts logging 40.6°C. A total of 25 areas reported temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Kurmanath also highlighted that extreme heat waves are anticipated to impact Rampachodavaram in Alluri district, Polavaram in Eluru district, and Velerupadu mandals. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions during this challenging weather period.