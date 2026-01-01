APSET 2026 Notification Released: Applications Open Soon

The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2026 notification has been officially announced by Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. This examination aims to determine the eligibility of candidates for lecturer and assistant professor positions in government and private degree colleges, as well as universities across the state.

Scheduled to be conducted online on March 28th and 29th, 2026, the APSET exam will commence its online application process on January 9th and will remain open until February 9th, 2026.

To be eligible to apply for APSET 2026, candidates must hold a Master's degree from a recognised university. General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates are required to have obtained a minimum of 55% marks, while those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Third Gender categories must have secured at least 50% marks. Notably, students currently completing their final year of Master’s degree are permitted to apply.

The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1, focusing on General Studies (Teaching and Research Aptitude), which is compulsory for all candidates, and Paper 2, which will cover a total of 30 specific subjects. It is essential for candidates applying for the exam to possess a Master's degree or an equivalent qualification.

Hall tickets for the examination will be available for download from March 19th. The APSET is conducted by the Andhra Pradesh state government under the auspices of Andhra University, to facilitate candidates in qualifying as Assistant Professors and Lecturers in degree colleges throughout the state.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through the official websites: www.apset.net.in or www.andhrauniversity.edu.in. The application process can be completed without any late fee until February 9, 2026. Candidates may submit their applications with a late fee of ₹2,000 until February 25th, and with a higher late fee of ₹5,000 until March 5th.