APSPDCL Aims to Become No.1 Discom in India

Tirupati: Encouraged by the Andhra Pradesh government’s commitment to providing reliable, affordable, and consumer-friendly electricity services, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has adopted a comprehensive strategic action plan to accelerate energy efficiency improvements and aggressively promote renewable energy.

The Discom aims to emerge as the No.1 power distribution company in India in delivering clean, green, and cost-effective electricity. As part of this roadmap, APSPDCL has set ambitious targets for feeder-level solarisation under the PM-KUSUM 2.0 scheme for the financial years 2026–27 to 2029–30.

The proposed solarisation targets are:

• FY 2026–27: 550 MW

• FY 2027–28: 550 MW

• FY 2028–29: 550 MW

• FY 2029–30: 550 MW

In addition, a 500 MW / 1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is currently under implementation in Stage-1, said Siva Sankar Lotheti Chairman and Managing Director of APSPDCL.

To obtain expert feedback on the impact of energy efficiency initiatives and renewable technologies, and to discuss the way forward, the CMD held a virtual interaction with Dr. Ajay Mathur, a nationally recognised expert on energy efficiency and former Director General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) as well as the International Solar Alliance. The meeting was attended by Directors Ayub Khan and Guravaiah, along with senior officials including Chief General Managers.

During the interaction, Dr. Ajay Mathur assured full support to the state of Andhra Pradesh and high-performing Discoms like APSPDCL. He appreciated the state government’s initiatives in adopting integrated clean energy policies, strengthening Discom capabilities, promoting distributed renewable energy, and integrating energy-efficient technologies into the power distribution ecosystem.

The CMD also highlighted that under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is transforming Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district into India’s first Net-Zero model constituency. Envisioned as a “Model Green Constituency,” the initiative focuses on sustainable development and large-scale adoption of green energy to achieve energy self-sufficiency.

Key initiatives under the Kuppam Model Green Constituency programme include:

• Installation of 4.36 MW solar capacity benefiting 7,489 SC and ST consumer services under the PM-SGMBY ULA (CAPEX) model in FY 2025–26

• Implementation of 50 MW / 100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) supported by Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the CPSU component

• Installation of 39.75 MWp Solar Rooftop (SRT) systems covering 40,671 BC and 7,647 OC residential consumers

The initiative also focuses on achieving broader environmental and sustainability goals, including:

• Achieving net-zero emissions

• Increasing renewable energy penetration

• Promoting electric mobility

• Implementing scientific waste management

• Enhancing green cover

Directors Ayub Khan and Guravaiah stated that in line with the government’s policy, top priority is being given to electric mobility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As part of this effort, APSPDCL has proposed to establish EV public charging stations at 162 locations, with 13 kW light EV AC/DC charging stations under the PM-E Drive initiative.

Supporting the state’s clean mobility push, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power has deployed a significant number of electric cars (e-cars) to help reduce pollution, lower fuel costs, and accelerate the state’s transition towards sustainable transportation.

The CMD Siva Sankar further stated that APSPDCL is closely working with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), and the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (SDA) to adopt the latest technologies and continue delivering efficient and reliable services to consumers.