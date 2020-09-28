APSRTC decides to run full-fledged services in Andhra Pradesh from October

It seems that the full-fledged RTC bus services in Andhra Pradesh will be off to the roads from October. It is known fact that the government canceled RTC buses from March 21 to May 20 due to the coronavirus epidemic. Although RTC services have been available since May 21, buses did not run more than 30 per cent occupancy in the wake of corona conditions. Moreover, in those buses too, 50 per cent seats were removed following social distance. In this context, the RTC also incurred a huge loss.

Now that all the relaxations have been given across the country, the authorities hope to make all RTC services available from October. It is also expected to run buses with 100 percent seats. It seems that in this order the work began. The seats already removed in RTC buses are being repaired. The vacant seats of the garage mechanics belonging to the respective depots in the district are being replaced as per the orders of the superiors.

Seats were removed only at Ultra Delux and Super‌ luxury services. In Palle Velugu services, buses with 50 percent seats are rotated with the in-mark mark. On the other hand, Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have started has been decreasing. Meanwhile, in the latest health bulletin released by the state health department, the state has reported 6923 new cases as on Sunday taking the tally to 6,75,674 cases and the death toll has reached 5708 with 45 new deaths on Sunday. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has also been increased with 7796 new discharges on Sunday with a cumulative of 6,05,090 recoveries and on the other hand, 64,876 active cases who are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals.