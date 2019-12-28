APSRTC employees conduct a rally in Vijayawada against private travels

Vijayawada: The APSRTC employees have conducted a massive rally demanding the prevention of the illegal operation of private travels at the bus station in Vijayawada.

The Union leaders said that due to the private travels, RTC is incurring heavy losses. On the occasion, employees expressed their anguish that in spite of officials controlling the private operators, the results are not beneficial.

As part of the protest, the RTC employee has submitted a memorandum to the Vijayawada police commissioner and district transport department officials to take strict actions against the illegal private travels.