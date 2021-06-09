APSRTC Guntur Region to operate 400 buses from tomorrow

Guntur: APSRTC Guntur region will operate 67 more buses from Thursday in addition to 333 buses for the convenience of the passengers.

Guntur regional manager STP Raghava Kumar said that the APSRTC Guntur region will operate another 67 buses from 13 depos in the district. He said that Guntur region will operate 400 buses from June 11.

Guntur region will operate one bus to Kurnool, two buses to Nellore, three buses to Rajahmundry and one bus from Narasaraopet to Kakinada. He informed that bus conductors will give tickets in the bus and urged the passengers to maintain social distance at the queue and wear masks in the backdrop of Covid-19.He urged the passengers to contact depot managers for more information and avail the facility provided by the RTC Guntur region.