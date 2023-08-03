APSRTC introduces cashless transactions

Srikakulam: APSRTC is giving top priority to cashless transactions, said Srikakulam depot official A Vijaya Kumar. The APSRTC officials conducted an awareness drive on cashless transactions at 1 and 2 depots in Srikakulam on Wednesday. Training classes were conducted for conductors, drivers and passengers on payment of ticket amount through digital modes like using credit and debit cards etc.,

Speaking on the occasion, officials said that digital payment system is introduced at present at selective routs as experiment by giving training to concerned conductors and drivers. “We will introduce cashless payment system to all routs soon by providing proper training to drivers and conductors and also to the passengers,” they said.

Cashless payment system is useful and helpful to both conductors and passengers. Cashless payment is a proof for passengers while inspection of squad even though they if they lose their tickets during journey, officials explained.