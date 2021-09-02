APSRTC launches parcel door delivery services

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) started the door delivery of parcels to the customers. Passengers and customers can visit the RTC bus stations and book the parcels for the door delivery.

However, the door delivery facility is available in 13 districts head quarters and other cities of Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati.

The door delivery can be made within 10 km of the city limits and it started on September 1. Maximum limit for the parcels door delivery is 10 kgs. The RTC has announced that Rs15 will be collected for parcels below one kg weight, Rs 25 for one to six kg weight and Rs 30 for parcel weighing between six to 10 kg. The parcel door delivery started on September 1.

The parcels door delivery services will be useful to the common people and the traders. Vijayawada is well known for business and the traders will send different types of goods to the traders in the State.