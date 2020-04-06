APSRTC likely to restore services from April 15, online reservations begin

As the coronavirus lockdown is going to end on April 14, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has reportedly started the online reservations from April 15 for the services. It has been decided not to operate AC buses traveling to far off areas and reservation for only super luxury and ultra deluxe buses has begun.

Officials said that 90% of non-AC super luxury buses were made available and significantly reduced the AC services. RTC will reportedly run only non-AC services from Vijayawada bus stand. The decision was made because the coronavirus is likely to spread quickly in the Air Conditioned busses. It has been decided to pave the way for AC buses once the coronavirus impact across the state has subsided.

The ticket bookings were made available for 115 services from Vijayawada to Hyderabad of which 105 were super luxury services and remaining were 10. While the 45 services will run from Vijayawada to Tirupati of which five of these are AC services. And Chennai has three services, two super luxury and one is AC service.