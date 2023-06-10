APSRTC rolls out AC electric bus services between Nellore, Tirupati

Live
APSRTC introduced electric bus services between Tirupati and Nellore from Friday.
Nellore: APSRTC introduced electric bus services between Tirupati and Nellore from Friday. At a programme held in Nellore, RTC chairman A Mallikarjun Reddy and zonal chairman Supraja Reddy inaugurated the services. Tirupati and Nellore district public transport officers (DPTOs) T Chengal Reddy and PV Seshaiah, EV buses project manager Prabhakar, executive director Adam Saheb and others were present.
Speaking on the occasion, DPTO Chengal Reddy said that after introducing electric bus services, APSRTC has allocated 100 buses for Alipiri depot in Tirupati. These were inaugurated on September 27, 2022 by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. RTC has allotted 50 services of them to ply between Tirupati and Tirumala followed by 14 between Tirumala and Renigunta Airport, 12 each between Tirupati – Kadapa, Tirupati – Nellore, Tirupati – Madanapalle.
Accordingly, the 12 services between Tirupati and Nellore were launched now which will ply between the two cities as 40 singles per day. The DPTO urged the passengers to make use of these non-pollutant vehicles and travel comfortably in AC buses during the scorching summer.
The fares between the two cities in electric buses will be Rs 350 per adult. The buses will be operated in both the cities from 5 am to 8.45 pm with almost one-hour frequency.