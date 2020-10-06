APSRTC to issue bus passes for physically-challenged

Guntur: APSRTC Guntur region will issue concession bus passes and season tickets to the physically challenged (Divyangulu) at NTR Bus Station here.



The APSRTC Guntur region manager, STP Raghava Kumar said that if physically challenged wish to get a free bus pass, they have to produce a certificate issued by the Medical Board on the deformity.

He said the physically challenged can travel with 50 per cent concession in Pallevelugu, Express and Ultra-Deluxe buses in the State.

He said escort would be allowed for the mentally retarded and blind. To get a bus pass, they would have to pay Rs 100. He said those who want to take season ticket, they should get a passport size photo. He urged the physically challenged people to avail the facility offered by the APSRTC.