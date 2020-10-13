APSRTC to run special bus services to long distances in Andhra ahead of Dussehra festival

APSRTC bus services, which had come to a complete standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh have just hit the few months back. Gradually, public life began to normalcy. Meanwhile, as Dussehra festival is fast approaching, APSRTC has plans to run special buses for those going to villages for the festival. The RTC hopes to regain losses with the first festive season coming after the corona effect and setting up bus services available to passengers.

Therefore, APSRTC has taken a key decision to run buses to long distances. Authorities are preparing to run special buses from the 15th to the 28th of this month and have taken steps to run 2,028 buses to long distances just as they did before the lockdown. As part of this, advance ticket 'reservation' facility has also been provided in Dussehra special buses.

The officials have been directed to increase the number of buses making reservations as per demand to cater to the passenger congestion. On the other hand, negotiations on RTC services in Telugu states have not yet been fully successful and interstate bus services to Telangana has yet to be taken off. APSRTC hopes to restore RTC services to Telangana as soon as the talks between the two states come to an end.