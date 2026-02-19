APSRTC Vizag depot launches night rider

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Visakhapatnam Depot has started a new night rider (AC seater cum sleeper) service from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada for the convenience of passengers, said Regional Manager, Visakhapatnam B Appala Naidu.

The Regional Manager said that the service is beneficial for the passengers who want to travel in sleeper at night. The night rider service will depart from Visakhapatnam every day at 9:30 pm, he informed.

He assured that safe and experienced drivers will be operating the vehicles and that an online booking facility (through apsrtconline.in) is also available.

The RM mentioned that the timing of AC buses running from Visakhapatnam to various destinations has been changed. He also said that special buses are operating from RK Beach and Bus Complex to various parts of the city on the occasion of the International Fleet Review - 2026.