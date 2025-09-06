APSSDC, DEKRA Arbeit sign MoU to train youth for German jobs

Tadepalli: TheAndhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and DEKRA Arbeit have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote ethical recruitment and global opportunities for skilled youth from Andhra Pradesh.

Founded over 100 years ago, the DEKRA Group operates globally with more than 200 legal entities. Its staffing division, DEKRA Arbeit, has over 25 years of experience in training and recruiting for 3,000 companies worldwide.

Through this partnership, APSSDC and DEKRA Arbeit will explore joint training and recruitment initiatives to enable the migration of skilled workers from Andhra Pradesh to Germany. The initial focus will be on nurses, with discussions underway to expand into other sectors such as engineers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at APSSDC office here on Friday, Kona Sasidhar, secretary, skill development and training said, “Our goal is to prepare the youth of Andhra Pradesh to the highest quality standards while they are in India itself, ensuring a smoother transition into the German labour market.”

Yvonne Bolach, managing director of DEKRA Expert Migration GmbH, said, “We look forward to a long-term partnership with Andhra Pradesh and to building a trained talent pipeline from India to meet the evolving workforce needs in Germany.”

MD and CEO of APSSDC Ganesh Kumar, advisor-International Skilling and Mobility to state government Seeta Sharma, and D Manohar, executive director of APSSDC were also present at the MoU signing ceremony.