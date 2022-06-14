APSSDC gets national recognition for implementing new policies in skill development

The new policies being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation ( APSSDC ) in skills development have received national recognition.



APSSDC on Monday announced that the award was presented at the 2nd Indiglobal Education and Skills Summit in Karnataka in appreciation of the new skills policies being followed by the state government.

APSSDC gave a presentation on New Activities and Cascading Skills System at the Summit, which was attended by over 20 university students from 5 states and industries from 20 sectors. APSSDC MD S Satyanarayana congratulated the employees on receiving the award.