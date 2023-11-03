APSSDC signs MoU with APNMC to train nurses

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council (APNMC) to train nurses for international placements and also train more mid-level health care assistants on Wednesday.

The APNMC will assist APSSDC to provide the nurses, nursing students and unemployed youth various skill training programmes in the healthcare sector and facilitate employment opportunities across the globe.

It will also provide permissions to the APNMC for conducting training programmes to the nursing students/ nurses/ unemployed youth in the respective nursing colleges and to run a pilot programme with focus on the healthcare sector.

On behalf of APSSDC, its MD and CEO Dr Vinod Kumar, Executive Director BR Kranthi Kumari and General Manager of OMCAP and Skill International Team and on behalf of APNMC, its Registrar K Susila and team of officials participated in the programme.

Various stakeholders like OMCAP and APNRTS in collaboration with APSSDC are working towards promoting international placements. As part of these efforts the MoU was signed.

Vinod Kumar said that the State is perfect ground for training nurses for international placements by providing necessary skilling infrastructure to a huge number of nursing graduates. He also emphasised the need to train mid-level health care assistants and requested AP Nursing Council to empanel more trainers on Skill Universe App of APSSDC and facilitate the training programmes.