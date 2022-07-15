APSSDC signs MoU with Flipkart

Tadepalli (Guntur District): Managing Director and CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) S Satyanarayana said that famous e-commerce company Flipkart has come forward to provide jobs to local and youth across the State.

The APSSDC and Flipkart signed a memorandum of understanding at the APSSDC office in Tadepalli on Thursday. As part of this, they said that they will add about 2,500 jobs to the unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh.

On the occasion, Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working hard to provide 75 per cent jobs to local youth in the industries set up in the State. The State government is providing training and employment to the youth. He expressed happiness to announce that Flipkart has come forward to provide jobs to the youth in the State.

The Flipkart representative said that Andhra Pradesh is always ahead in the ease of doing business. The Flipkart is also happy to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to bring activities to the youth of the State.

He said that 2,500 jobs will be created for the local youth with a salary of Rs 18,000 to Rs 3,00,000 depending on their aspirations. APSSDC MD and CEO S Satyanarayana along with Executive Director D Ramakoti Reddy and representatives of Flipkart participated in this meeting.