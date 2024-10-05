APSSDC signs MoU with Sathya Sai Trust to train youth

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Sathya Sai Seva Trust here on Friday as part of providing skill development programme to youth in bedside assistance.

The MoU will assist APSSDC to train the 10th pass, Intermediate and undergraduate dropouts and unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh in the healthcare industry as bedside assistants and also place them in renowned Sri Sathya Sai Seva Trust Hospitals.

Executive Director of APSSDC K Dinesh Kumar emphasised the importance and opportunities of the healthcare industry. He further said that this Bedside Assistant (BSA) five months course with one month on job training (OJT) helps the unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh to meet the health needs of individuals as the healthcare sector depends largely on interdisciplinary teams of trained professional and paramedical staff.

APSSDC represented by Executive Director K Dinesh Kumar, senior associate manager M Sivaram Prasad, State healthcare sector in-charge and nursing skill development officer Rehana Khan and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Trust represented by Managing Trustee G Sai Viswanadham and vice-president Ch Surendra signed the memorandum of understanding at the APSSDC head office here on Friday.

State Skill Development in-charge K Naga Prasad and State medical services in-charge Sai Krishna were also present.

R Lakshman Rao, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations State president, expressed his happiness regarding the collaboration.