APSSDC to hold skill development competitions 

Amaravati: AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will conduct state level skill development competitions on August 24 and 25, according to APSSDC advisor Challa Madhusudana Reddy, chairman K Ajay Reddy and MD N Bangaru Raju.

Releasing a poster on state-level skill development competitions here on Wednesday, they said the competitions will be conducted with the cooperation of National Skill Development Corporation at KL University, Swarna Bharati Trust, VR Sidhartha Engineering college, Varun Motors, Ultratek Cement, Naturals and Andhra Loyala Engineering College and at Viswakarma Gold Smith.

The winners at the state level competitions will be sent to national level selection and the national level winners will be sent to international Skill Development competitions to be held at Shanghai in China in September 2022.

Speaking on the occasion AP State Skill Development Corporation chairman K Ajay Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is keen on improving skills of youth to meet the global competition.

SDC advisor Challa Madhusudana Reddy said 21,515 candidates registered for the competitions to be conducted in 32 wings. They are providing training to the youth with the cooperation of national and international agencies.

APSSDC MD Bangaru Raju, executive directors D V Ramakoti Reddy, K Vijaymohan Kumar, world skills competitions convener G Ravi, KL University vice-chancellor Venkatram, university dean for skill development prof Srinath were present.