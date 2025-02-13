APTDC launches special bus service for Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Ongole : The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has launched special AC bus services for pilgrims travelling to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji launched the first AC multi-axle bus service from Ongole on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Balaji said that the specially arranged buses will operate from Nellore via Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Visakhapatnam, through Odisha to religious destinations including Varanasi and Prayagraj. He said that the service includes accommodation and meal facilities for pilgrims.

Outlining the extensive plans for tourism development in Andhra Pradesh, he announced new tourism packages connecting major religious and tourist destinations, including routes from Tirupati to Arunachalam, Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty, and Chennai. Additional services will connect Visakhapatnam to Lambasingi, Araku, Annavaram, Simhachalam, and Srisailam.

Balaji said that under the guidance of Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, the corporation plans to introduce several new tour packages during the upcoming summer season.

The APTDC transport general manager Sasidhar, divisional manager Srinivasa Rao, CRM TVS Prasad, PRO Y Ravinder Reddy, and others attended the programme.