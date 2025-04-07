Aqua sector hit hard under NDA rule in State: YSRCP

Bhimavaram:Aqua Farming Crisis, West Godavari, YSRCP Criticism, Price Crash, Farmer Support, Government Policies

He said prices have crashed under the pretext of tariffs, and the government is siding with traders instead of protecting 1.5 lakh farmers who rely on the aqua sector.

Andhra Pradesh leads in aqua production, contributing 5.1 million tone - 76% shrimp and 24% fish - out of the national 1.84 million tonnes. Despite its 10% share in allied agri-sector income, farmers face steep feed, seed, and price challenges.

Global market issues have caused prices to crash from Rs 90 to Rs 40-50, while raw material prices like soya dropped from Rs 83 to Rs 23 without feed cost reductions.

Unlike the YSRCP rule, which formed a price-regulating committee and offered Rs 3,500 crore power subsidy, the alliance government curtailed subsidies and failed to regulate traders. RBKs under YSRCP ensured access to seed, feed and medicines. Today, government-backed syndicates are slashing prices even for non-exportable stock, leaving farmers helpless. Raju demanded immediate steps to control input costs and support exports to prevent further losses to farmers.