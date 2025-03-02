Live
- Anakapalli police conduct special programmes for women, students
- TTD to release local darshan quota tokens for March today
- Araku Coffee gets organic tag, ready to enter European market
- TG implementing transformative economic policies: Sridhar Babu
- Five-member child trafficking gang busted, 3 infants rescued
- MIM – A century-long metamorphic journey
- CM approves gratuity for ASHA workers, raises retirement age
- MLC Teenmar Mallanna suspended from Cong for anti-party activities
- Teacher recruitment will be completed by June says CM N Chandrababu Naidu
- Priyadarshini Gaddam new Director of NMDC
Just In
Araku Coffee gets organic tag, ready to enter European market
- The product secures a major domestic buyer Tata Consumer Products, which will handle marketing and sale of the coffee
- GCC, Tata Consumer Products sign pact to market certified Araku Coffee grown by tribals in Paderu Agency area
Visakhapatnam : Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd (GCC) has achieved a signif-icant milestone with its organic certification for Araku coffee, enabling it to enter several European markets and secure a major domestic buyer in Tata Consumer Products, who will handle the marketing and sale of the coffee.
GCC vice-chairman and managing director Kalpana Kumari said the response to this initiative has been overwhelmingly positive. Building on this success, the corporation plans to extend its or-ganic certification efforts to include pepper, in partnership with Tata Consumer Products. “With an organic certification in place, GCC has started marketing organic coffee separately. The re-sponse has been encouraging, with orders already received from Tata Group domestically and buyers from Germany and Italy in-ternationally,” Kumari said.
GCC and Tata Consumer Products have inked an agreement to market and sell certified Araku Coffee, an organic product grown by tribals in the Paderu Agency area. “We have an agreement with Tata, they will be purchasing certified organic coffee. It is or-ganic but the first time we have got certified organic coffee from the Araku area,” she said.
As many as 20,000 tribal families are supported by GCC’s market intervention programme, empowering them with access to the coffee industry and equipping them with the necessary tools and resources to flourish in the market.