Araku Coffee Launched in Parliament, MPs Praise Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Members of Parliament (MPs) congratulated Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on the launch of Araku Coffee during a special event in Parliament. Vizianagaram MP Appalanayudu, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, expressed admiration for Naidu's commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing that the people have faith and trust in his leadership. He described Naidu as a senior leader with notable impact on the nation.

As part of the initiative, the Lok Sabha Speaker has facilitated the widespread promotion of Araku Coffee, with stalls set up in Parliament from Monday morning, MARCH 24 to 28th. Under instructions from the Speaker, Lok Sabha Buildings Director Kul Mohan Singh Arora oversaw the establishment of two coffee stalls located in the Sangam 1 and 2 courtyards.

In addition to these stalls, a tribal cooperative society has created a special stall in the Sangam canteen, where many MPs gather for breakfast. The inauguration of the Araku Coffee stall in the Lok Sabha canteen was officiated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, highlighting the government's support for the initiative.

With several MPs expressing interest in setting up Araku Coffee in their respective regions, the move signifies not only a celebration of local produce but also aims to promote economic development in Andhra Pradesh.