Araku Valley gears up for paragliding adventure

Paderu (ASR District): Adventure Seekers visiting Andhra Pradesh’s scenic Araku Valley could soon soar through the skies as paragliding is set to debut in the region by the month’s end during Araku Utsav “Chali.” A successful trial run of paragliding conducted on Sunday has paved the way for this thrilling addition to the valley’s tourism portfolio.

The trials were supervised by district collector AS Dinesh Kumar, with expert pilot trainer Vijay Soni and trainee Alisha from Himachal Pradesh’s Orange Paragliding School leading the initiative. Following evaluations of several potential sites including Araku, Dumbriguda, and Hukumpeta, Madagada, just 15 kilometres from Araku, emerged as the most suitable location.

According to the team, Madagada boasts ideal air conditions, strategic hill formations, and a safe environment for paragliding. Already known for its breathtaking viewpoints, Madagada is expected to see a surge in visitors with this new attraction.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V Abhishek informed that the trial run was a resounding success and hinted that paragliding might be launched during the much-anticipated Araku Utsav.

In recent times, Araku Valley has been gaining recognition as a hub for adventure tourism. Popular activities such as hot air balloon rides and paramotoring have already drawn significant crowds. Additionally, the newly constructed wooden bridge in the coffee gardens near Sunkarametta, developed by the Forest Department, has become a hotspot for visitors.

With paragliding on the horizon, Araku Valley is poised to strengthen its position as a top adventure tourism destination in Andhra Pradesh.

Paragliding is expected to significantly enhance tourism in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, said Araku Valley Tahsildar MVV Prasad and Museum Curator Murali.

Speaking during the recent successful trial run of paragliding at Madagada, they emphasised the potential of this adventure sport to attract more tourists to the region.