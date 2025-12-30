Sona Incubations, Salem picks 17 startups for Rs 11 Mn DST investment, grant

Salem: A dozen startups incubated at the DST-supported Sona Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (i-TBI) received grants totalling Rs. 50 lakhs under the Department of Science and Technology (DST)–NIDHI initiative to advance their business ideas this month.

Additionally, the Startup India Seed Fund at Sona Incubations invested Rs 60 lakhs in five ventures. With these the ideas and ventures incubated at Salem span healthcare devices, mobility platforms, sustainability, drones, food innovation and applied deep-tech, reflecting the growing maturity of the Salem-centred startup ecosystem.

Leading the high Technology Readiness cohort is NervePro, a Salem-based healthcare deep-tech startup that has developed an affordable, portable nerve-monitoring system designed to protect facial nerves during high-risk ENT and skull-base surgeries. The startup has completed a proof-of-concept validation study.

Another Tamil Nadu startup, IswiftPro – Min-Sakthi, is an IoT- and AI-enabled solution that digitises appliance-level energy consumption, enabling accurate forecasting, smart billing and energy efficiency for households and institutions. DroneTribes, based in Salem, has progressed to TRL 6 with indigenously designed drones for agriculture, security and training, with working prototypes and field deployments already underway.

Then there is Kanyakumari-based Cabocab, a ride-hailing platform operating across Tier-3 cities in India. With a TRL of 9, the startup is focused on improving last-mile connectivity by offering faster commutes beyond metropolitan markets.

Coimbatore-based V Way Taxi, also at TRL 9, offers a commission-free ride-hailing model aimed at empowering drivers while delivering transparent and affordable mobility for users. Complementing these is Salem-based Shadvik Nutri Best, at TRL 7, which produces millet-based, nutrient-rich food products positioned as a healthier alternative to conventional high-carbohydrate diets.

Dr S. R. R. Senthilkumar, Executive Chair, Sona Incubations and Principal, Sona College of Technology, said, “Five startups picked up for the ₹60 lakh grant from the Start-Up India Seed Fund, managed by Sona Incubation Foundation, will spur startup movement from Tier-2 and -3. These startups include those working on management of diaper waste, millet-based food products, and an ed-tech startup offering immersive learning solutions.”

According to Dr Ramanathan Ramanan, Board Member, IndiaAI Mission and Chairperson, National Expert Advisory Council, Department of Science and Technology, said, “India’s young population, technology access and incubation ecosystems give students a once-in-a-generation chance to create solutions with national and global impact.”

Mr Sivakumar Palanisamy, Vice President and Chief of Staff, StartupTN, said, “AI will move into everyday life. The future belongs to startups that redesign problems, personalise solutions and build skills—not those chasing big-city addresses.”

The startups are based in Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupur, Trichy, Hosur, Kanyakumari and Hyderabad, with Technology Readiness Levels ranging from early proof-of-concept to advanced prototype validation.

“These startups demonstrate how government-backed incubation, patient capital and academic ecosystems are enabling Tier-2 cities like Salem to produce market-ready, socially relevant and nationally scalable innovations,” said Sathya Murthy V, Head of Sona Incubation Foundation.

Sona Incubations is supported by the Department of Science and Technology through the DST–Sona Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (TBI). Sona Incubations has incubated 19 startups from Salem and neighbouring towns in South India.

