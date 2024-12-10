Architect Pranay secures 2nd place in FOAID contest

Vijayawada: Pranay Mithilesh Pulipati, a promising young architect has secured second place in the pres-tigious FOAID (Festival of Architecture and Interior Designing) 2024 competition in the Con-ceptual Architecture category. His firm, Eye Catch, also earned a spot in the top 50 in the ‘Ongoing Interior Design Projects’ category. Born in Vijayawada in 1996 to Madhu and Madhuri, Pranay comes from a family rooted in culture and education. While the Pulipati family initially focused on business, Pranay’s father, Madhu, ventured into design, establish-ing Eye Catch as a reputed brand in interior design. Pranay’s sister, Medha, an interior de-signer who studied abroad, supports him in their family-run enterprise.

Speaking with ‘The Hans India’, Mithilesh shared insights about the recognition and his vision for the future of architecture. “Since my childhood, I’ve always thought differently about the construction industry,” said Mithilesh. “My education in the UK enriched my understand-ing of organic construction, inspiring me to design spaces that align with users’ needs rather than simply constructing generic buildings. It’s about creating functional, tailored spaces for those who use them,” he said.

Mithilesh aspires to redefine workspaces through organic and adaptable designs, emphasis-ing the importance of aligning workspace structures with the size of the workforce and the nature of the work. He also expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his family, crediting his father as his greatest inspiration. Despite his achievements, Pranay humbly acknowledges that he continues to learn under his father’s guidance.