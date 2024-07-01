Ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara treks seven hills 449 times

Srikakulam: Mahanthi Srinivasa Rao of Srikakulam city is an ardent devotee of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala. He trekked the seven hills on bare foot 449 imes.

Srinivas starts at his home on bare foot on every occasion. He first started climbing of the seven hills on bare foot on April 4, 1996 at the age of 28 years and completed 449 times of the trekking of seven hills on June 23, 2024 at the age of 57 years. He is an ardent devotee and promoting Sri Venkateswara Thathvam among devotees. Srinivas took 10,000 devotees along with him including children to Tirumala hills on different occasions.

For his remarkable achievements and his relentless devotional journey, Srinivas’s name was included in Asia Book of Records and Limca Book of Records in 2020 and he was felicitated by the officials of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam and also various spiritual organisations across the state.

Srinivas is running an Ayurvedic medical shop for his livelihood in Srikakulam and promoting importance of natural life among people.

He climbed the seven hills once in a day on 232 occasions, trekked twice in a day on 202 times, thrice in a day on five times and total 449 times. “My aim is to promote importance and vibrant power of seven hills (Sthala Mahatyam) among people and trek the seven hills till my last breath,” Srinivas explained.