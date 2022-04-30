Are KTR's remarks on AP roads justified?

Chief Minister directed the officials last year to start repairs to 46,000 km roads across the state and complete them by June 2022. But it is not taking place. Many roads in the state require repairs. Since the YSRCP government came to power in 2019, heavy rains have damaged roads. Road accidents in the state have also increased in 2021 compared to the previous year. There is an urgent need to repair roads.

P C Sai Babu, secretary, Forum for Better Bapatla

People of Prakash Nagar which comes under 14th division of Kadapa Municipal Corporation in the hear of the city near the collectorate have been facing serious problems owing worst road conditions. There are several instances when motorists got injured in accidents due to big crators.. For the last 40 years, residents of Prakash Nagar Katta area have been facing problems in rainy season because of bad roads.

MC Narasimhulu, Prakash Nagar, Kadapa

Many roads are in a bad condition in Kakinada. There are many potholes and the speed breakers are adding to the woes of commuters. Some roads in Kakinada are full of potholes and work is in progress perennially. They don't even put up radium stickers or cones at such spots, thus endangering the lives of passengers as lighting is scarce in some parts of the city. There is no official monitoring regarding the quality of roads. The contractors lay roads with poor quality.

APJ Vinu, psychologist, Kakinada

There is no proper road from Kosigi to Yemmiganaur, which is 30 km away. Presently the people are facing a huge in travelling on the gravel road to reach Yemmiganaur. For the last two years, neither the government officials no the political leaders have shown any concern in this regard. In case of any emergency, it is a life and death problem to reach the government hospital in Yemmiganaur.

G Lakshmanna, self-employed, Mugati village, Kurnool district

No road is good in the city limits except some main roads. We have been facing severe troubles with lack of maintenance for the last two-three years. Some roads in Balaji Nagar, AC Nagar, Podalakur road, Kissan Nagar and others pose a threat to two-wheelers users. Even mini bypass roads are dangerous to travel with a lot of bumps and potholes. Rural areas are also not exempt from the situation.

Pulivarthi Venkateswarlu, mason, Vedayapalem, Nellore

Some main roads in the city are partly good. But even mini bypass roads are not comfortable with ongoing works of the over bridges.

We have constructed a road for five hundred feet in my colony with our own funds after waiting for action from the civic body for last 27 years.

Most roads in housing colonies are bad with no maintenance.

PVL Ravi Kumar, realtor, Talpagiri Colony, Nellore

People are facing many hardships due to the bad condition of roads in and around Vijayawada. Except for some main roads, most roads in the city are in a very bad condition. Vehicles, particularly the two-wheelers are getting damaged and motorists have to spend a lot of money for the repairs. The biggest problem with bad condition of roads is that the drivers have to move very slowly and it causes waste of time and fuel. It is time the government took care of roads and improve infrastructure. Vijayawada-Nuzvid road is in very bad condition with many craters leading to accidents. During the night, the commuters are facing more problems.

J Suresh, Marketing executive, Vijayawada

Except for the roads in the slum areas, the roads in Ongole town are neat and perfect for easy commute. Most of the roads in the town are cement concrete roads and they are maintained well by the local body.

People commenting on the roads in our area should focus on further developing the roads in their area, and maintaining them.

S Ramanaiah, merchant, Ongole

The link roads in the Parvathipuram Manyam district are pathetic. Even the two-wheelers can't move through that huge potholes. During the rainy season, ambulances can't travel on these roads. The tribals in Komarada and Kurupam mandals are struggle to reach hospitals and government offices on the completely damaged roads. The government should undertake repair works and provide travel facilities to the tribals .

V Dali Naidu, Parvathipuram

The roads in the Ongole town were widened by removing the encroachments a few years ago. The roads were repaired and were beautifully maintained in the majority of the areas, and as residents, we have no complaints about them.

E Siva Prasad, private teacher, Ongole