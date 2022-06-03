Are skills getting priority in our education system?

A NASSCOM survey carried out in 2019 reveals that only 2.5 lakh of around 15 lakh engineering graduates that come out every year are employable. This speaks volumes about the quality of our education system, which consists of 80% theory with little exposure to real-life situations and hands-on experience. In our system, focus is still more on issuing degrees or diplomas and less on skill development. When

The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, almost all of them emphasised the need to impart skills suitable for industry to the students through measures like internships, intense practical training, etc.,

Most of the parents and students are slowly recognising the importance and necessity of skill-oriented courses. So far, our education system has been focusing on marks and ranks rather than practical knowledge and skill. This is leading to unemployment problem because of inadequate employability of students. Now academicians, governments are concentrating on job-oriented education system and introduced skill courses from apart from traditional degrees and diplomas. At present, practical experience, knowledge, skill training is being given more priority in all different courses and vocational education system was also introduced at Intermediate level which is a positive move to eradicate unemployment.

- Metta Swathi, Commerce Lecturer, R.C.M. Loyola College, Srikakulam city

Skills development is the process of identifying skill gaps and developing and honing these skills. Skill development enhances the proficiency of a person in any particular area. Without the right skills one cannot reach their goals and have to end up dealing with rudimentary issues. Gaining proficiency in skills and getting degrees should go hand in hand which will help in securing a better future. Government should give a big thrust to skill development courses.

- Vunnam Jasmitha Reddy, Sr Tech Associate, Bank of America, Tirupati

Education is important, but skills are even more important and considered as the essential pillars for employment and enhanced economic growth of a nation. In India, there has been enormous industrial market demand for graduates possessing the employability skills. But, there is a certain skill set of gaps between academia and industry. Increasing access to skill-based education in higher education strengthens the socioeconomic development of a nation and competitiveness in the globalised world.

- Dr Sujana Papani, Assistant Professor of Botany, PVKN Government College, Chittoor

The YSRCP government must spell out its policy on upgrading skills of students coming out of colleges and technical universities. Two-year post-graduate and 3-year graduation courses should have one year of skill development as part of their courses. Instead of merely confining to books for 2-3 years, one year should be allotted to skills upgradation. The state government announced a Skill Development University but nothing more is known about it. Before the government completes its term, it should do something to give a concrete shape to skills development of our students.

- K J Vijay, social worker and educationist, Anantapur

Skill development should be part of the curriculum to improve the skills of the students from Class VIII. Internship should be made compulsory for the students studying ITI, polytechnic and engineering, Intermediate and degree courses. The students should develop self-interest to improve skills and avail the facility provided by the AP Skill Development Corporation. The candidates who have skills are getting jobs in the campus placements.

- A Dilip Kumar, private employee, Ponnur, Guntur district

Based on the core stream, early exposure to emerging technologies and skills will add value to academic life. The younger generation needs to follow a futuristic career path. For this to become a reality, students need training in appropriate skills because it aids in developing a quality workforce. Curriculum has to be restructured accordingly so that it benefits both the student community as well as the industries.

- D Harsha Sai, B.Tech graduate, Visakhapatnam

Attracting investment, setting up industries, skill development of students all are interrelated. Just mere skill development of students has no use. The students must get jobs and develop their career. Nowadays most educational institutions are giving degrees and PG certificates. But, these certificates don't have any use. The government, educational institutions, corporate companies and small scale industries and all work with co-ordination and planning. After many years of planning the youth will be benefitted with skill development and training.

- Sk Karimulla, Teacher, Vijayawada