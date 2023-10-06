Arguments continues on Naidu's custody petition in ACB court on Skill development case

The ongoing trial in the Vijayawada ACB court on the bail and custody petitions filed by former Chief Minister and TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu in relation to the illegal skill development case is going on. The arguments on Chandrababu's bail petition have concluded, and the proceedings have now shifted to the custody petition.

Advocate AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy is presenting the case on behalf of the CID, while Chandrababu's lawyer, Pramod Kumar Dubey, has started his counter arguments against Ponnavolu's claims.

During the hearing on the custody petition, Ponnavolu Sudhakar has requested that Chandrababu be taken into custody in order to gather his bank account details. The CID officials have already obtained his income tax details, and according to them, the investigation has revealed several significant aspects. Ponnavolu has emphasized the need to inquire into Chandrababu's role and the alleged distribution of money to others. As a result, they are seeking a five-day custody for Chandrababu.

Chandrababu's lawyer Pramod Kumar Dubey objected to the AAG's arguments to give him custody. He explained to the court that he had already been taken into custody for two days and that Chandrababu had cooperated in the investigation. Advocate Dubey argued that the case diary has not been submitted so far despite the custody being over. The judge then asked the CID officials where the case diary was.