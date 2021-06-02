Arif Hafeez takes charge as Guntur Urban SP

Guntur : Arif Hafeez took charge as Guntur Urban SP on at the district police office on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that police officials are ready to work for people and sought cooperation of the people to strictly implement the curfew in the district.

He recalled that he worked in Guntur district and have idea about the Guntur district. He said he would try to check illegal transport of ganja, liquor and banned gutka.

The new SP thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police for posting him as Guntur Urban SP.